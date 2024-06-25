Dreamscene Soft Blackout Thermal Eyelet Curtains, 90x90" - Black

Energy efficient for maximum insulation, keeps heat in/keeps light out. These heavyweight eyelet ring top thermal curtains will transform your room with its blackout qualities and unique Supersoft drape material of soft sheen. This is a Double Face curtain i.e. same colour on both sides, with the blackout weave lining inside, and is perfect for any room. Easy to hang and easy care.