Brentfords 4 x Tropical Print Water Resistant Outdoor Cushion Covers, 45x45cm - Green/White

Create a tropical feel with these leaf print water resistant cushion covers which will add a stylish touch to any garden furniture, conservatory or sun house. This is a perfect way to give your garden furniture a fresh, modern look, with its versatile colours, and its hidden zipper. Made from soft touch polyester means they are soft and comfortable. The water resistant coating on the cushions allows for durability again water and sun damage.