Sienna Latina Diamante Band Eyelet Sheer Net Voile Curtains, 55x87" - White

Bring a touch of pure luxury to your room with these opulent diamante band voile eyelet ring top curtains. These lightweight net curtains transform your room with its modern qualities and its unique material. These decorative chic diamante shimmer effect band curtains have a luxury design and are great for privacy, making them perfect for any room.