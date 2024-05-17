OHS 2 x Decorative Woven Check Printed Filled Cushions, 45x45cm - Sage Green

Decorate your living space with this pack of woven check cushions. Designed with a classic check design, these cushions will be sure to add a new lease of life to any area. An accessible side zip allows for the cushions pads to be removed with ease which makes these cushions convenient to machine wash. Please note that these cushions are available to buy as covers ONLY or with insert pads.