OHS 2 x Memory Foam Tie Outdoor Garden Chair Cushion Seat Pads, 40x40cm - Beige

This foam filled waterproof seat pad from will be sure to provide the comfort that you love and deserve. The top outer of the seat cushion is made with a plain, water resistant material which makes it ideal for use in your garden a chair seat pad or even as a pet cushion. With a soft and spongey foam inner material that gently conforms to your shape and a non-slip backing, this seat pad will allow you to sit with ease. The seat pad is available in a selection of colours in order compliment any decor and measures 40 x 40cm which allows it to fit easily onto any chair or surface, also the added ties allows for you to attach to a chair for a secure finish. The waterproof material is extremely easy to care for as it protects against any spillages. Plus, a zip closure allows the outer sleeve to be easily removed for machine washing.