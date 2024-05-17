OHS Foldable Storage Organiser Washing Hamper With Handles Laundry Basket, 4kg - Charcoal

Simplify your laundry routine with the foldable laundry basket, a versatile and space-saving solution for your laundry needs. This innovative laundry basket features a collapsible design that allows for easy storage when not in use, making it ideal for maximising space in small living areas or laundry rooms. Crafted from durable materials, the basket combines functionality with style. The sleek charcoal colour adds a modern touch to any décor, while the sturdy handles make it easy to carry and transport your laundry with ease. Size: L56 x W35 x D26cm.