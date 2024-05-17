OHS 6kg 2 Section Light Dark Storage Washing Hamper With Lid Laundry Basket, 6kg - Charcoal/White

Streamline your laundry routine with the Laundry Basket Organiser, a practical and stylish solution for sorting and organising your laundry. This innovative laundry basket features a unique design with separate compartments for lights and darks, allowing you to easily separate and store your laundry as you go. Crafted from durable materials, this organiser is not only functional but also collapsible, making it easy to store when not in use. The included velcro lid helps to keep your laundry concealed and secure, while the charcoal colour adds a modern touch to any laundry room or bedroom. Size: L57 x W58 x D31cm.