OHS 2 x Water Resistant Outdoor Lemon Garden Chair Cushions, 45x45cm - Blue

Complete your outdoor space with these refreshing fruity lemon water resistant cushions which will add a stylish touch to any garden furniture, conservatory or sunhouse. This is a perfect way to give your garden furniture a fresh, modern look, with its versatile colours, and its hidden zipper. Made from soft touch polyester means they are soft and comfortable. The water resistant coating on the cushions allows for durability again water and sun damage.