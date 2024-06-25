OHS Kids Wooden Bear Charcuterie Serving Platter Board, 21x18.5cm - Natural

Introducing the OHS Wooden Bear Kids Serving Board, a delightful addition to mealtime for your little ones. Crafted from 100% bamboo, this charming bear-shaped serving board adds a touch of fun to snack and meal presentations. Its natural finish and sturdy construction make it both practical and appealing for children. Let their imaginations roam as they enjoy their favourite treats on this adorable bamboo serving board.