OHS Foldable Compact Indoor Laundry Clothes Electric Airer Cover - Grey

This innovative cover fits perfectly over your airer, providing a gentle heat to help speed up the drying process. The winged design allows for maximum coverage, ensuring that all your clothes are evenly heated and dried. Say goodbye to damp laundry with this convenient and efficient solution. With adjustable temperature settings, you can customize the heat level to suit your needs. The Winged Heated Airer Cover is a must-have for any household looking to simplify their laundry routine. Includes: 1 x Electric Airer Cover (L142 x W90 x D58cm).