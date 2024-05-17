OHS 3 Tier 15kg Foldable Clothes Laundry Airer Drying Rack, 15m - Silver

This 3 Tier Foldable Clothes Airer is the perfect solution for drying your laundry efficiently and effectively. With three levels of hanging space, you can easily hang multiple items at once, saving you time and space that holds up to 15kg in weight. The foldable design allows you to easily store the airer when not in use, making it ideal for smaller living spaces. Made of durable materials, this clothes airer is built to last and can hold a significant amount of clothing. Say goodbye to bulky, unsightly drying racks and hello to this sleek and practical 3 Tier Foldable Clothes Airer that will make laundry day a breeze. Size: H136 x W62 x D49cm.