OHS Kids Foldable Indoor Outdoor Play Tent Teepee - Blush Pink

This teepee is not only a delightful play space for your little ones but also a practical storage solution. Crafted with high-quality materials, it features a foldable design that allows for easy setup and storage. The spacious interior provides ample room for imaginative play, while the teepee structure keeps toys and books organized. Size: L100 x W110 x H125cm.