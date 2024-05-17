OHS 2 x Heavy Duty Foldable Over Radiator Clothes Laundry Drying Rack Rail - White

A compact and efficient solution for quick and convenient drying that holds up to 3kg in weight. With a 3-meter length, this radiator-mounted clothes airer maximises vertical space to efficiently dry clothes without occupying valuable floor space. The sleek white finish adds a touch of cleanliness to your living space. Perfect for small living areas or as a supplemental drying option, this airer is a versatile and practical addition to streamline your laundry routine. Size: L50 x W33 x D16cm.