OHS Foldable Compact Indoor Laundry Clothes Electric Airer - Grey

This innovative airer features wings that can be extended, providing ample space for hanging and drying your laundry. With its built-in heating element, you can now enjoy the luxury of warm air circulating around your clothes, ensuring quick and thorough drying. The grey finish adds a touch of elegance to any laundry room or living space, making it a stylish addition to your home. Say goodbye to damp clothes and hello to perfectly dry garments with our Winged Heated Airer in grey. Includes: 1 x Electric Clothes Airer (L141 x W90 x D58cm).