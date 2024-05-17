OHS Kids Rainbow Print Round Pop Up Clothes Toy Storage Laundry Basket, 1-2kg - Blush Pink

Practical and compact this laundry basket will help organise your kids room. Featuring a fun print design it will add a finishing touch to the bedroom. The laundry bag will stand on its own and features handles for easy transportation to the washing machine. This bag is also useful for storing other items such as children's toys. Size: L39 x W39 x H50cm.