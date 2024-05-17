OHS C Shaped Under Sofa Side End Drinks Table - Dark Wood

This C shape table is a stylish and functional addition to any modern space. Crafted with high-quality materials, this table is built to last and withstand daily use. Its compact size and shape makes it perfect for small apartments so will go over an arm chair or sofa, while still offering ample surface area for your essentials. Whether you need a convenient spot for your laptop, a place to enjoy your morning coffee, or a stylish side table for your living room, our C shape Table is the perfect solution. Its minimalist design seamlessly blends with any decor, adding a touch of elegance to your home. Size: L40 x W30 x H63cm.