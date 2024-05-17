Cragganmore 2021 Distillers Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 70cl

2009 Cragganmore double-matured in ex-bodega Port cask wood for succulence and rounded depth of flavour to enhance the complex smoky aromas and tastes of the regular release. Part of our 2021 Distillers Edition range. Limited quantities worldwide.

Cragganmore is ideal with rich meat tastes, try it with Cumberland sausage, prunes in bacon or Chinese beef in oyster Sauce.

Cragganmore Distillers Edition won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2006, 2008 and 2009. It also won International Wine and Spirit Competition Gold in 2004, 2007 (Best in Class), 2008 and 2009. It won Gold at the International Spirits Competition in 2005 and 2008, and won Gold at Scotch Whisky Masters in 2009; it was a Master there in 2011. Not forgetting Best Speyside without an age statement, at the World Whiskies Awards in 2009.