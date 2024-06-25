Encore Cat Tin Multipack 4x (12x70g) Finest Selection in Broth

MPM Products Ltd

About Encore At Encore we believe that meal times should be a highlight of the day for all the family pets included! That's why we have created a range of exciting recipes that will have your four legged friends racing you to the bowl! Every pouch, tin and pot is made with natural Ingredients and more real meat. We pride ourselves on the quality of our ingredients that your pet will love. About Encore Wet Adult Cat Food Variety Selection in Broth Tins It doesn't matter which of our finest selection tins you serve first your cat will love them all. Lovingly made with 100% natural ingredients and 75% real meat, each serving provides a great source of taurine and natural protein to keep your cat healthy Includes 2x Chicken Breast in Broth 2x Chicken Breast with Ham 2x Ocean Fish in Broth 2x Chicken Breast with Cheese in Broth 2x Tuna Fillet with Shrimp in Broth 2x Sardine with Tuna Fillet in Broth

Pack size: 840g

Ingredients

NA

Allergy Information