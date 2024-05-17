Encore Cat Tin 1x (16x70g) Tuna Fillet with Shrimp in Broth

MPM Products Ltd

About Encore At Encore we believe that meal times should be a highlight of the day for all the family pets included! That's why we have created a range of exciting recipes that will have your four legged friends racing you to the bowl! Every pouch, tin and pot is made with natural Ingredients and more real meat. We pride ourselves on the quality of our ingredients that your pet will love. About Encore Wet Adult Cat Food Tuna Fillet with Shrimp in Broth Tin The natural ingredients in an Encore tin make your cat really happy. Every portion is made with 75% protein-rich meat and no artificial flavours or additives.

Pack size: 1120g

Ingredients

Tuna fillet 55%, fish stock, shrimp 23%, rice 20%

Allergy Information