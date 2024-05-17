Encore Cat Pouch 1x (16x70g) Chicken Breast with Brown Rice in Broth

MPM Products Ltd

About Encore At Encore we believe that meal times should be a highlight of the day for all the family pets included! That's why we have created a range of exciting recipes that will have your four legged friends racing you to the bowl! Every pouch, tin and pot is made with natural Ingredients and more real meat. We pride ourselves on the quality of our ingredients that your pet will love. About Encore Wet Adult Cat Food Chicken Breast with Brown Rice Pouches When you want to spoil your cat serve Encore you can see the difference. Each pouch is filled with 100% natural ingredients and no artificial flavours or additives. Each serving is deliciously high in protein and rich in omega 6 to help keep your cat healthy and their coat shiny. Everything that goes into making Encore is carefully, ethically and sustainably sourced. Nothing artificial is added or hidden, no colours, flavourings or preservatives. We make sure Encore recipes are cereal free, gluten-free and hypoallergenic, making it the perfect choice for fussy eaters or sensitive stomachs your cat's bowl will always be licked clean.

Pack size: 1120g

Ingredients

Chicken 75%, Chicken Broth 21%, Brown Rice 4%

