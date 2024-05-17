Tefal Oleoclean Compact Fryer

This deep fryer includes world patented technology: turn the dial to “automatic filtration” and once the oil is cool Tefal’s innovative automatic filtration system drains, cleans and stores it for future use.

The Oleoclean's immersed heating system helps produce professionally-fried results; a heating element that’s in contact with the oil brings it to cooking temperature faster, for crispy, delicious foods.

With this deep fryer you stay in control thanks to an adjustable thermostat that lets you vary the oil temperature between 150°c and 190°c.

Cook for family and friends; a generous 2L capacity allows you to cook up to 0.8kg of your favourite fried foods.

Dishwasher safe; dismantle the Oleoclean Compact and pop it into the dishwasher for easy cleaning. except for, Lid, main housing & heating element