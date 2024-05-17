Marketplace.
image 1 of Gastroback Design Mincer Plus - White
image 1 of Gastroback Design Mincer Plus - Whiteimage 2 of Gastroback Design Mincer Plus - Whiteimage 3 of Gastroback Design Mincer Plus - Whiteimage 4 of Gastroback Design Mincer Plus - White

Gastroback Design Mincer Plus - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£129.99

£129.99/each

Gastroback Design Mincer Plus - White
The electronically regulated motor provides 1,500 watts of power and is controlled through an LED-illuminated panel that features an on/off button and reverse setting. The worm housing is made from cast metal for strength and has a grinding disc aperture of 50mm whilst the 4 bladed knife is made from stainless steel. The Gastroback Design Mincer Plus is supplied with 2 grinding discs for chunky meat, sausage filling attachment, pusher, food tray, cookie attachment and kebbe attachment for oriental cuisine.
Stainless Steel Cross-Blade Knife With 4 BladesGrinding Disc Aperture 50mmLED -Illuminated Control Panel

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here