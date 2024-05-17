Baby Einstein Magic Touch Drums Wooden Musical Toy

You’ll be listening to Mozart in the making as your baby plays and experiments with Baby Einstein and Hape’s Magic Touch Drums. Tap a curious character on this Montessori-inspired drum set to play different notes - Magic Touch technology means there are no buttons needed! Musical toys can inspire a lifelong love of music and encourage your rockstar to problem solve as they engage in creative play. The toy’s Drum Mode and Melody Mode let baby switch between playing along with classical tunes or moving to their own groove. Get ready to join in – playing the drums is just as fun for baby as it is for you too! And don’t worry about waking little brother or sister. The volume control buttons let you turn the music to “low” when you need to or crank it up to “high” to rock out. At either volume, the higher-end quality speakers ensure your baby’s beats sound just right. Montessori inspired drum set with Magic Touch technology Higher end quality speakers with volume control buttons Encourages problem solving & creativity through musical play Inspires a lifelong love of music; Easy to wipe clean Ships in fully enclosed packaging Recommended for 6 months+