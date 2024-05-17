84 Pedigree Ranchos Lastin Layers Adult Dog Treats Chicken Dog Chews (12 x 40g)

Mars Pet Care

• PEDIGREE Ranchos Lastin' Layers dog chews are made with 100% quality Ingredients. - With tasty chicken, carrot and rolled layers of crafted chopped rawhide. • PEDIGREE Ranchos Lastin' Layers are grain-free dog treats made with limited Ingredients (7 to be exact). • The safety of the texture of PEDIGREE dog treats, coming from its unique chopped rawhide layers, is endorsed by the European Veterinary Dental Society. • PEDIGREE Ranchos Lastin' Layers chicken dog treats are low in fat and with no artificial colours. • PEDIGREE Ranchos Lastin' Layers is a distraction dog chew with delicious chicken & carrot that will entertain and delight your pet. Treat your dog with the delicious PEDIGREE Ranchos Lastin' Layers. These dog treats are made with tasty chicken and carrot, crafted with layers of high-quality chopped rawhide, unique for its safety and supported by External Veterinary Organisation. PEDIGREE Ranchos Lastin' Layers dog chews are grain-free, made with only 7 Ingredients, low in fat and with no artificial colours, for the taste dogs instinctively love. Within the Pedigree brand, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.

Pack size: 0.4g

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Rawhide 50% and Chicken 14%), Vegetables (including Carrot 8%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

40g ℮