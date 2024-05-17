84 x 10g Dreamies Creamy Adult Cat & Kitten Treats with Tasty Chicken & Salmon

Mars Pet Care

• Creamy cat treats with chicken. • Irresistible to cats and kittens. • DREAMIES cat treats with no added sugar. • Tasty cat treat liquid sticks with no artificial colours or flavours. • Cat treats you can feed by hand, in a bowl or as a tasty meal time topper. • Your cat will shred the box to get to these delcious cat treats with chicken. With our Creamy Mega Pack, your cat gets to enjoy their favourite varieties of luscious and creamy tasty cat treat sticks. So go on, grab a pack and squeeze the irresistible DREAMIES Creamy to see your cat come running! Cats can't resist DREAMIES cat treats. With DREAMIES Creamy, there's even more to add to their excitement! A tantalising way to enjoy treat time with the luscious, creamy taste of chicken. Feed by hand for a playful moment, feed in a bowl for a creamy DREAMIES cat treat or use as a topper at meal time!

Pack size: 0.8g

Ingredients

With Chicken Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Chicken 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Milk and Milk Derivatives (including Milk Protein 0.5%) With Salmon Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Salmon 4%), Milk and Milk Derivatives (including Milk Protein 0.5%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

12 x 10g ℮