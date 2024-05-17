7kg Crave Natural Grain Free Adult Complete Dry Cat Food Salmon & Whitefish

Mars Pet Care

• CRAVE High Protein Cat Dry adult cat food is made with 100% Natural Fish. • CRAVE Cat Dry cat food is made with high-quality animal Protein for the flavour cats love. • CRAVE Cat Dry whitefish & salmon cat food is made with fresh fish. • Crave Cat Dry grain-free cat food is made without grains for cats with sensitive digestion. • CRAVE Cat Dry cat food contains no artifical colours, flavours or preservatives. • It is also made without maize, wheat, soya or dairy. CRAVE dry cat food with Salmon & Whitefish in 7kg is inspired by a cat's natural diet. This high Protein and grain free cat food recipe is made with 100% Natural Fish and is designed to help support strong and healthy muscles for your cat. Cats want the taste and nutrition of a diet that’s rich in animal Protein s. Protein -rich diets provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy cat with the Energy to play. Like the diets of their wild cat ancestors, CRAVE cat food recipes are always crafted with high-quality animal Protein, great flavour and are made without grains.

Pack size: 7g

Ingredients

Natural Fish (22.5%), Fresh Salmon (10%), Fresh Whitefish (10%), Dried Whole Peas, Dried Poultry Protein, Beef Greaves Protein, Pea Starch, Dried Turkey Protein, Poultry Fat, Dried Beet Pulp, Turkey Liver Digest, Dried Alfalfa, Minerals, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

7kg ℮