7kg Crave Natural Grain Free Adult Complete Dry Cat Food Salmon & Whitefish

Mars Pet Care
• CRAVE High Protein Cat Dry adult cat food is made with 100% Natural Fish.• CRAVE Cat Dry cat food is made with high-quality animal Protein for the flavour cats love.• CRAVE Cat Dry whitefish & salmon cat food is made with fresh fish.• Crave Cat Dry grain-free cat food is made without grains for cats with sensitive digestion.• CRAVE Cat Dry cat food contains no artifical colours, flavours or preservatives.• It is also made without maize, wheat, soya or dairy.CRAVE dry cat food with Salmon & Whitefish in 7kg is inspired by a cat's natural diet. This high Protein and grain free cat food recipe is made with 100% Natural Fish and is designed to help support strong and healthy muscles for your cat.Cats want the taste and nutrition of a diet that’s rich in animal Protein s. Protein -rich diets provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy cat with the Energy to play. Like the diets of their wild cat ancestors, CRAVE cat food recipes are always crafted with high-quality animal Protein, great flavour and are made without grains.
Pack size: 7g

Ingredients

Natural Fish (22.5%), Fresh Salmon (10%), Fresh Whitefish (10%), Dried Whole Peas, Dried Poultry Protein, Beef Greaves Protein, Pea Starch, Dried Turkey Protein, Poultry Fat, Dried Beet Pulp, Turkey Liver Digest, Dried Alfalfa, Minerals, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

7kg ℮

