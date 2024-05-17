Tommee Tippee Twist and Click Advanced Nappy Bin Starter Set with 6 x Refills

Your baby is so small but can still make a huge mess! The Twist & Click nappy bin is the only nappy bin to twist and individually wrap each nappy, safely sealing away odours and germs, keeping your home tidy and odour-free. The multi-layer, anti-bacterial GREENFILM™ is 100x more effective than nappy sacks as it is Biomaster** protected to kill 99% of dangerous germs like E-coli and Staphylococcus Aureus. On contact it stops proteins being broken down by bacteria, a process responsible for lots of nasty smells. The smart sealing lid encloses all unpleasant odours and the inbuilt plunger pushes nappies deep into the bin, keeping your hands clean.Newborn babies can need up to 12 nappy changes per day! That’s 84 nappies in one week and a lot of dirty nappies to dispose of each morning. Despite its compact size, the Twist & Click nappy bin can hold up to 28 nappies* at once, meaning fewer trips to the outside bin. Each refill provides enough anti-bacterial film to wrap up to 1 month’s worth* of nappies depending on the size and number you use. Now more eco-friendly, our Twist & Click nappy bin and refill chassis are made from 98% recycled and fully recyclable plastic and our multi-layer, antibacterial GREENFILM™ is now bio-based and made from sustainably sourced sugar cane. Please note that the Twist & Click nappy disposal system is only compatible with the Tommee Tippee Twist & Click refills. Sangenic TEC & Simplee Sangenic refill cassettes are not compatible with this bin. To guarantee optimum performance and protection against odours and germs, we only recommend using original Twist & Click branded refill cassettes in your Twist & Click nappy bin.*Based on using size 1 nappies (2-5kg)** Antibacterial protection is present in the film and not the other components of this product. Film is treated with Biomaster silver biocide tested to ISO 22196-2011. Please use biocides responsibly***53% reduced CO2 footprint compared to original Twist & Click system