Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Kids Little Princess Rapunzel Medium Vanity,White
image 1 of Teamson Kids Little Princess Rapunzel Medium Vanity,Whiteimage 2 of Teamson Kids Little Princess Rapunzel Medium Vanity,Whiteimage 3 of Teamson Kids Little Princess Rapunzel Medium Vanity,Whiteimage 4 of Teamson Kids Little Princess Rapunzel Medium Vanity,White

Teamson Kids Little Princess Rapunzel Medium Vanity,White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£89.99

£89.99/each

Teamson Kids Little Princess Rapunzel Medium Vanity,White
Give your little one an elegant place to get ready with the Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids Little Princess Rapunzel Vanity Table with Stool. This vanity set features a scalloped design in a classic white finish for a fun and functional addition to your child's bedroom or play area. This kids vanity set includes a pivot mirror and coordinating stool to make getting ready easy. The three built-in drawers provide plenty of storage space for makeup, brushes, jewelry, and other accessories. The durable MDF construction with rounded corners is kid-safe and easy to wipe clean from every day messes, and the unbreakable plexiglass mirror provides better reflection and long-lasting use. The easy-to-follow instructions allow for quick adult assembly so playtime can start right away. This kid-sized vanity table measures 23.75" long, 12" deep, and 38.75" tall and the stool measures 11.75" long, 10.75" deep, and 14" tall to fit in any playroom. Recommended for children ages 3 years and up.Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Our Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids pieces tap into whimsical design, magical craftsmanship, and original concepts that will create new playtime memories that will make their imagination soar into the clouds.
Vanity table features an oval acrylic mirrorWooden, rounded corners, carved cabriole legsMatching vanity stool fits underneath table

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here