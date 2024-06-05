Teamson Kids Little Princess Rapunzel Medium Vanity,White

Give your little one an elegant place to get ready with the Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids Little Princess Rapunzel Vanity Table with Stool. This vanity set features a scalloped design in a classic white finish for a fun and functional addition to your child's bedroom or play area. This kids vanity set includes a pivot mirror and coordinating stool to make getting ready easy. The three built-in drawers provide plenty of storage space for makeup, brushes, jewelry, and other accessories. The durable MDF construction with rounded corners is kid-safe and easy to wipe clean from every day messes, and the unbreakable plexiglass mirror provides better reflection and long-lasting use. The easy-to-follow instructions allow for quick adult assembly so playtime can start right away. This kid-sized vanity table measures 23.75" long, 12" deep, and 38.75" tall and the stool measures 11.75" long, 10.75" deep, and 14" tall to fit in any playroom. Recommended for children ages 3 years and up. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Our Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids pieces tap into whimsical design, magical craftsmanship, and original concepts that will create new playtime memories that will make their imagination soar into the clouds.