Teamson Home Marmo Modern Marble-Look Breakfast Table Set with 2 Stools and Storage, Marble/Brass

Whether you need some extra space to set up for a social gathering when cooking family meals, or you just want a cozy place to enjoy your quick breakfast in the morning, this 3 Piece Counter Set with three tier shelves is a must for your home. Unlike traditional dining tables, Marmo breakfast table adds a bit of bistro ambience to your gathering areas, while the stools tuck neatly under the table for space saving convenience. These versatile dining set showcases a classic touch as a breakfast nook for any dining space. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of beautiful high-quality designs including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, bathroom furniture, indoor and outdoor lighting, and outdoor heating and dÃ©cor.