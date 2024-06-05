Teamson Kids Versailles Faux Marble Vanity Set with Stool

Give your little one a luxuriously charming place to get ready with Fantasy Fields' Versailles Karolina Vanity Set. A crisp white finish with gold edging and accents, plus a faux marble surface give this two piece set a polished look. Two tabletop drawers offers storage for jewelry, hair accessories and makeup and three mirrors allow little ones to see all angles of their smiling faces! Table measures 23.75" long, 11.5 deep, and 34.75" tall and the stool measures 12" long, 10..5" deep, and 14" tall. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Our Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids pieces tap into whimsical design, magical craftsmanship, and original concepts that will create new playtime memories that will make their imagination soar into the clouds.