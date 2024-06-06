Teamson Kids Polka Dot Vanity Table & Stool with Storage, White/Gold

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Little Princess Gisele's Polka Dot Print Wooden Vanity Playset is a fun addition to playing dress-up. Made of durable wood with rounded corners and carved cabriole legs, the vanity table features a tri-fold acrylic mirror and a small drawer with plenty of space for makeup, jewelry, brushes, and other must-haves. The matching stool features the same white finish with golden polka dots and trim. Compact in size to fit in a playroom or bedroom.

