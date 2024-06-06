Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Kids Polka Dot Vanity Table & Stool with Storage, White/Gold
image 1 of Teamson Kids Polka Dot Vanity Table & Stool with Storage, White/Goldimage 2 of Teamson Kids Polka Dot Vanity Table & Stool with Storage, White/Goldimage 3 of Teamson Kids Polka Dot Vanity Table & Stool with Storage, White/Goldimage 4 of Teamson Kids Polka Dot Vanity Table & Stool with Storage, White/Goldimage 5 of Teamson Kids Polka Dot Vanity Table & Stool with Storage, White/Gold

Teamson Kids Polka Dot Vanity Table & Stool with Storage, White/Gold

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£79.99

£79.99/each

Teamson Kids Polka Dot Vanity Table & Stool with Storage, White/Gold
Little Princess Gisele's Polka Dot Print Wooden Vanity Playset is a fun addition to playing dress-up. Made of durable wood with rounded corners and carved cabriole legs, the vanity table features a tri-fold acrylic mirror and a small drawer with plenty of space for makeup, jewelry, brushes, and other must-haves. The matching stool features the same white finish with golden polka dots and trim. Compact in size to fit in a playroom or bedroom.
Kids vanity table with an acrylic tri-fold mirrorWooden, rounded corners, carved cabriole legsMatching vanity stool fits underneath table

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here