Teamson Kids Polka Dot Prints Gisele Vanity Playset with LED Mirror

Give your little one a place to get ready while adding elegant decor with the Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids Gisele Polka Dot Vanity Set with LED Mirror and Chair. This colorful vanity set features a white and gold design decorated with polka dots for a fun and functional addition to your child's bedroom or play area. This kids vanity set features a three-mirror setup and an included stool to make getting ready easy. The included drawer provides plenty of space for makeup, brushes, and toys for a stylish solution to your child's storage needs. This vanity's tri-fold mirror is illuminated with battery-powered LED lights to give your little one sufficient lighting to look their best. Constructed from durable wood and strong 3mm acrylic, this table set is built to provide long-lasting use. The Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids Gisele Polka Dot Vanity Set with LED Mirror and Chair. measures 23.5" x 11.75" x 39.25" to fit in almost any bedroom or play area and is recommended for children ages 3 years and up. Two AAA 1.5V batteries required, sold separately. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Our Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids pieces tap into whimsical design, magical craftsmanship, and original concepts that will create new playtime memories that will make their imagination soar into the clouds.