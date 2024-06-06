Teamson Kids Magic Garden Play Vanity Table and Stool Set

Give your little one a place to get ready while adding elegant decor with the Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids Magic Garden Kids Vanity Table Set with Stool. This colorful vanity set features a pink and purple finish decorated with stripes, flowers, and friendly garden creatures for a fun and functional addition to your child's bedroom or play area. This kids vanity set features a single oval-shaped mirror and an included stool to make getting ready easy. The built-in drawer provides plenty of space for makeup, brushes, and toys for a stylish solution to your child's storage needs. Purchase this vanity set on its own or with other items from the Magic Garden collection for a bright and joyful play area. Constructed from durable wood, this table set is built to provide long-lasting use. For quick and easy assembly, step-by-step instructions are included. The Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids Magic Garden Kids Vanity Table Set with Stool measures 26.5" x 12.25" x 39" to fit in almost any bedroom or play area, and the set is recommended for children ages 3 years and up. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Our Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids pieces tap into whimsical design, magical craftsmanship, and original concepts that will create new playtime memories that will make their imagination soar into the clouds.