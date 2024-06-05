Teamson Kids Gisele Polka Dot Vanity with Mirror & Stool, Pink/Rose Gold

Add elegant style to your little one's play area with the Teamson Kids Gisele Polka Dot Vanity Set with Tri-Fold Mirror and Stool. This pink vanity set features rose gold polka dots plus turned legs for a fun and functional addition to your child's bedroom or play area. This kids vanity set features a tri-fold mirror to capture all views, and a matching stool to make getting ready easy and enjoyable. The included built-in drawer provides plenty of space for makeup, brushes, and toys for a stylish solution to your child's storage needs. Constructed from durable wood and strong 3mm acrylic, this table set is built to provide long-lasting use. The Teamson Kids Gisele Polka Dot Vanity Set with Tri-Fold Mirror and Stool measures 23.5" x 11.75" x 39.25" to fit in almost any bedroom or play area and is recommended for children ages 3 years and up. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Our Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids pieces tap into whimsical design, magical craftsmanship, and original concepts that will create new playtime memories that will make their imagination soar into the clouds.