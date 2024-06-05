Teamson Kids Lady Alessandra Corner Vanity and Stool Set, Pink

Maximize unused space with Fantasy Fields' Lady Alessandra Corner Vanity Set. This bubblegum pink vanity table features round corners and scroll leg with a matching stool and fits perfectly into the corner of any size room. Three mirrors allow little ones to see all angles of their smiling face, and a center drawer and tabletop shelf help store and organize their small accessories. Vanity table measures 23.5" long, 11.5" deep, and 38.5" tall. Stool measures 12" long, 10.75" deep, and 14" tall. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Our Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids pieces tap into whimsical design, magical craftsmanship, and original concepts that will create new playtime memories that will make their imagination soar into the clouds.