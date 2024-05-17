Outsunny 2 Pack Plant Stand with Wheels Flowerpot HolderIndoor Outdoor

This moveable wooden plant shelf set from Outsunny can be a good choice to decorate your garden. Made of solid wood for stability and durability. This unique wooden plant stand provides lots of space to display your potted plants or flowers. Four wheels with brakes bring the convenience of mobility. You can use our plant shelf as an indoor storage display rack to add some green to your home, or you can use it outside to allow your lovely plants to breathe freely.