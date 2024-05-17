Outsunny Wooden Garden Planters with Trellis Wall-mounted Raised Bed

Position plants at a level you want with this Outsunny wall-mounted planter. It comes with two small and a large planter box, all of which are movable: grow and display different plants at a position you want. Made from wood, the structure is strong with a clear varnish coating for gentle protection. The outdoor planter also features a trellis back panel, which allows vines and shooting plants to grow around.