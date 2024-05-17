Outsunny 3m x 4m Hexagon Gazebo with Metal Frame Mesh Curtains Outdoor

Sophistication has never been so easy to set up, thanks to this marquee gazebo with sides from Outsunny. Large 4m x 4m design, marquee tent provides plenty of shelter for guests, whether this hot tub canopy is for a BBQ, summer gathering or celebration party. A powder coated metal frame ensures this garden tent is tough and stands upright in an easy-to-assemble and fold-down design to save you time and effort. Our camping gazebo features mesh curtains to keep any bugs out. Carry bag included.