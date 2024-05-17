Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 3m x 4m Hexagon Gazebo with Metal Frame Mesh Curtains Outdoor
image 1 of Outsunny 3m x 4m Hexagon Gazebo with Metal Frame Mesh Curtains Outdoorimage 2 of Outsunny 3m x 4m Hexagon Gazebo with Metal Frame Mesh Curtains Outdoorimage 3 of Outsunny 3m x 4m Hexagon Gazebo with Metal Frame Mesh Curtains Outdoorimage 4 of Outsunny 3m x 4m Hexagon Gazebo with Metal Frame Mesh Curtains Outdoorimage 5 of Outsunny 3m x 4m Hexagon Gazebo with Metal Frame Mesh Curtains Outdoor

Outsunny 3m x 4m Hexagon Gazebo with Metal Frame Mesh Curtains Outdoor

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£156.99

£156.99/each

Outsunny 3m x 4m Hexagon Gazebo with Metal Frame Mesh Curtains Outdoor
Sophistication has never been so easy to set up, thanks to this marquee gazebo with sides from Outsunny. Large 4m x 4m design, marquee tent provides plenty of shelter for guests, whether this hot tub canopy is for a BBQ, summer gathering or celebration party. A powder coated metal frame ensures this garden tent is tough and stands upright in an easy-to-assemble and fold-down design to save you time and effort. Our camping gazebo features mesh curtains to keep any bugs out. Carry bag included.
Attractive hexagon designPowdercoated for extra strengthCan be tied back when not needed

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here