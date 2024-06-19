HOMCOM 3 Pcs Table Stool Set Dining Room Bar Modern Style Furniture

Sit back, and let your food and drink take the limelight with this dining set from HOMCOM. Using galvanized steel in a black finish, the frame ensures strength and durability to make it ideal for everyday use in your kitchen, conservatory and home, with chestnut brown coloured MDF panels covered with a protective finish to protect against water and scratch damaged, ideal for those busy and hectic lifestyles. Compact, functional and forever-stylish, this is your ideal dining set.