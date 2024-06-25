kleankin Bathroom Mirror Cabinet Wall Mounted Storage Cupboard 2 Doors

This bathroom cabinet from kleankin brings in handy storage and a place to get ready at any time. Inside there is an adjustable shelf, meaning you can fix it to a position which fits your toiletries, bottles, medicines and more. Made from MDF, the structure is durable and can be used every day, with its wall-mountable design making it ideal for places with no floor space to spare. It's finished with handles on the doors to open and close easily.