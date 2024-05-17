HOMCOM 3 Piece Bar Set, Industrial Kitchen and Chair Set, Grey

Make full use of most of the space - turn it into a dining spot for two. This HOMCOM bar table set comes with a tall rectangular table and two tall stools

either sit opposite each other or next to each other. The steel frames are powder coated for extra strength. Grey wood-effect table top and seat pads work with the black frame for a new-wave industrial look - a striking piece for your home. Complete with handy adjustable feet.