Outsunny 8m x 4m Party Tent, Marquee Gazebo with Sides, Windows and Doors

For your outdoor gatherings this season, say hello this cool stripey 8m x 4m marquee gazebo, from Outsunny. A galvanised steel frame means a strong, sturdy core it's fitted with a thick plastic canopy for a safe inner shelter. The roof shields you inside from direct sunlight and light wind and rain - ideal for keeping you and guests sheltered when needed. All the walls can be taken off when you want to open up on hotter days - with windows to allow sunlight in when they're fixed in place.