Outsunny Aluminium Gazebo Canopy Patio Marquee Party Tent

Bring life back to your garden with our 4m x 3m gazebo with sides. It will provide your family and your friends with comfort and coolness. The 160g water resistant polyester cloth fabric and durable rust-resistant power-coated aluminum alloy frame of the garden pavilion ensure years of use. 8 ground stakes are included for securing your frame to the ground, and the canopy top has 8 built-in drainage holes that prevent water from pooling at the top.