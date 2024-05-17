Outsunny 3.6m x 3m Outdoor Retractable Pergola Gazebo Sun ShadeCanopy

Add style and flair by bringing home this unique and practical pergola canopy by Outsunny! Large size offers plenty of room to comfortably set-up full dining or seating underneath, giving you great flexibility, style and function. All-aluminum columns ensure steady support, foldable top canopy and practical curtains provide sun shade and privacy space. A great addition to make your life more interesting!