PawHut Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage Guinea Pig House with Tray Ladder

This deluxe indoor rabbit hutch from PawHut is a perfect mix of safety and freedom for your furry friends and offers all the comforts of home. A cosy, house-style indoor space and spacious run area offers lots of space for your pet. The upper area is designed for privacy and rest while the lower area offers more space for run and play. Two internal ramps provides quick access between the 2 parts. Give your furry friend a comfortable living space from PawHut! Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size.