Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage Guinea Pig House with Tray Ladder
image 1 of PawHut Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage Guinea Pig House with Tray Ladderimage 2 of PawHut Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage Guinea Pig House with Tray Ladderimage 3 of PawHut Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage Guinea Pig House with Tray Ladderimage 4 of PawHut Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage Guinea Pig House with Tray Ladderimage 5 of PawHut Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage Guinea Pig House with Tray Ladder

PawHut Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage Guinea Pig House with Tray Ladder

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£109.99

£109.99/each

PawHut Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage Guinea Pig House with Tray Ladder
This deluxe indoor rabbit hutch from PawHut is a perfect mix of safety and freedom for your furry friends and offers all the comforts of home. A cosy, house-style indoor space and spacious run area offers lots of space for your pet. The upper area is designed for privacy and rest while the lower area offers more space for run and play. Two internal ramps provides quick access between the 2 parts. Give your furry friend a comfortable living space from PawHut!Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size.
Featuring upper living space and running areaConstructed of nutural fir wood frameConstructed with durable and sturdy wire

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here