kleankin Wall-mounted Cabinet Mirror Door Bathroom Organiser White

This wall cabinet from kleankin is a fantastic option for creating extra space in your home bathroom. Made from premium quality MDF board, it is a high-quality addition to your home that is durable and easy to look after. Inside lies a large compartment with an adjustable shelf, allowing you to store medicines, toiletries, bottles etc more efficiently, with an open bottom shelf on the outside for extra storage that is easy to access. Two mirrors are placed on the two doors, allowing you plenty of room to do your make-up or shave and the two knob handles make the doors easy to open. It is easy to put up too ,simply attach to the wall and go.