Outsunny Rattan Egg Chair Wicker Basket Chair with Bottle Holder

Enjoy your outdoor space like never before, thanks to this Outsunny outdoor egg chair. A steel frame, with four legs for a strong core with lots of support, it's wrapped in plastic rattan for a stylish look with enhanced durability. A large curved seat with large cushion to fall back into comfort for as long as you relax. And when you don't need to use it and want to keep it safety stored, you can take off the seat and fold it.