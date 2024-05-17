Outsunny Aluminium Gazebo Canopy Patio Marquee Party Tent

Bring life back to your garden with our gazebo with sides. It will provide your family and your friends with comfort and coolness. The 160g water resistant polyester cloth fabric and durable rust-resistant power-coated aluminum alloy frame of the garden pavilion ensure years of use. 8 ground stakes are included for securing your frame to the ground, and the canopy top has 8 built-in drainage holes that prevent water from pooling at the top.