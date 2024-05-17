Outsunny 2pc Flabelliform Parasol Base Resin Umbrella Weights Bronze

Keep your parasol umbrella weighted beautifully and effectively with this set of two bases from Outsunny. Made from rosin, it is crafted into a textured fan design, allowing it to blend in with your garden furniture with ease. A beautiful addition to your garden that keeps your parasol umbrella firmly in place all day long. Please note, only the two bases are included in this package, not the stand and they are only suitable for cross base parasols.