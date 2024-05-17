Outsunny Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Tool Organizer with Double Door

Essential outdoor shed with a sheltered roof to keep safe. This Outsunny galvanised shed is a must for every home. Made from steel, the shell is strong and durable - built with a sliding door to open and access inside easily. The built-in ventilation slots allow air inside, keeping contents aerated and fresh. A sloping roof helps prevent rainwater and other liquids build up, so nothing leaks through inside. Floor foundation included for shed to stand level on the ground.