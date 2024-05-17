Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Tool Organizer with Double Door
image 1 of Outsunny Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Tool Organizer with Double Doorimage 2 of Outsunny Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Tool Organizer with Double Doorimage 3 of Outsunny Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Tool Organizer with Double Doorimage 4 of Outsunny Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Tool Organizer with Double Doorimage 5 of Outsunny Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Tool Organizer with Double Door

Outsunny Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Tool Organizer with Double Door

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£219.99

£219.99/each

Outsunny Garden Shed Outdoor Storage Tool Organizer with Double Door
Essential outdoor shed with a sheltered roof to keep safe. This Outsunny galvanised shed is a must for every home. Made from steel, the shell is strong and durable - built with a sliding door to open and access inside easily. The built-in ventilation slots allow air inside, keeping contents aerated and fresh. A sloping roof helps prevent rainwater and other liquids build up, so nothing leaks through inside. Floor foundation included for shed to stand level on the ground.
Slide door for easy accessDoor is lockable for added securityFour vents for air circulation

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here